Lost Touch

While the twosome were always open about their desire to stay friends, Lovato confirmed in April 2020 that she is no longer in touch with Valderrama. “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best,” Lovato told Harper’s Baazar at the time. “But we’re not in each other’s lives [anymore].”

That same month, Lovato opened up about why she can no longer be friends with her exes. “I had to realize that that wasn’t healthy either. Trying to maintain close friendships with some of my exes just isn’t realistic,” she said on Jameela Jamil’s “I Weigh” podcast. “I was afraid of fully letting go of people. And now that I’ve been able to fully let go out of people, that was another thing that I’ve had to learn when it comes to coming toxic people out of your life. If they’re an ex, it’s for a reason.”