As the world continues to feel the effects of the global coronavirus outbreak — which has already costed the lives of thousands — Denise Richards is using her time in isolation to bond with her family.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been loving having a full house with husband Aaron Phypers, her three daughters and their family dogs. Her eldest kids, Sam, 16, and Lola, 14 — who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen — have been at home doing their online school work, she tells Us, while her youngest, Eloise, 8 — who she adopted in 2011 — is spending her days doing fun things like playing with makeup. “It’s been a nice break not having my hair and makeup done every day,” says Richards, but Eloise is an “exception.”

And while the actress has been adjusting to the current circumstances, she admits she’s still sticking to her daily routine for the most part. For instance, Richards has continued to make time to workout despite not being able to go to the gym.

She and Phypers, 47, are still walking their dogs every day, too. They’re “so happy to have me home all day,” she says. Taking their pets out is a way for the pair (who wed in September 2018) to be together even more.

“With two teenagers and an 8-year-old at home getting a little stir-crazy doing online school, it’s quite nice having alone time with my hubby,” admits the Bold and the Beautiful star.

Making dinner continues to be a family effort. “[We have] definitely been cooking a lot more lately,” says Richards. “And I’m so happy that heirloom tomatoes are coming into season. They’re our favorite.”

Richards and Phypers end their day by browsing Netflix for a show or movie to watch — and preferably something funny. “We love comedians,” she notes.

Scroll down to see an inside look of Richards’ day in quarantine.