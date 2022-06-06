Why Derek Proposed Now

“I think now was the perfect time to propose not because it was the perfect time, just because it was time!” he confessed, explaining that he had a lightbulb moment during an event where he introduced Erbert as his girlfriend. “I remember stopping and just feeling like that felt so wrong and that felt like a small word to use for the strength of our relationship.”

The Hairspray Live! star told Us: “I knew sort of in that moment I was like, ‘She’s not my girlfriend anymore, we’re so much more than that.’ Ever since then I’ve just been planning and thinking about when and how and figuring out how to propose.”