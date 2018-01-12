Major PDA! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus shared their first red-carpet kiss at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday, January 11, in Santa Monica, California.

Just days after making their official debut as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 7, the pair held hands on the blue carpet at the Critics’ Choice and posed for more photos while showing some major PDA.

The Ride With Norman Reedus star and the In the Fade actress weren’t shy with their affection for one another. They leaned in for a kiss in front of the cameras, making it their first red-carpet kiss since going public with their romance.

