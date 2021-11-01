Is filming season 3 of Outer Banks about to get weird for Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes? Fans of the Netflix series continue to speculate that the costars have called it quits in-between seasons.

Cline (Sarah Cameron) and Stokes (John B.) met on the set of season 1 of Outer Banks, which started streaming in April 2020. They later celebrated their first anniversary on April 4, 2021.

“365 w/ u,” the actor wrote via Instagram. She responded at the time, “And I’d do it again.”

While promoting season 2 of the drama, the pair, who portray a couple on-screen, opened up about their off-screen relationship in the most candid manner yet.

“For season 2, as soon as we get to work, we’ll support each other. We’ll be scene partners and take care of each other when it’s an emotional moment. But it doesn’t mean that if I don’t believe you, that I’m not going to call you out and she holds me to the same standard,” he told V Magazine in July. “Then, as soon as we get back to our trailers and we’re taking off our makeup and character clothes, it’s like that world disappears. I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on, it’s been awesome.”

Cline, for her part, opened up about separating their characters’ relationship with their real-life romance.

“The biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal troubles to my workspace,” she said on The Talk in August. “I’m kind of notorious for even turning my phone off and not answering it for hours, or just like leaving it in my trailer, because I like to focus on what’s in front of me. I’m very much of a one-track mind kind of person.”

The actress added that they “laid the groundwork” before things got too serious off-camera.

“We laid the groundwork first and foremost,” Cline explained. “And I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day.’ So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

After celebrating the success of season 2 during the summer, however, rumors that the duo hit pause on their romance surfaced in September. As the fall continues, the pair have yet to publicly deny split speculation. After season 2 of Outer Banks ended on a cliffhanger, season 3 is expected in 2022, but Netflix has yet to officially announce plans for the third installment.

