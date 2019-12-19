Countless celebrities took to social media on Wednesday, December 18, after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump, 73, became the third president in United States history to be charged with committing high crimes and misdemeanors. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached in 1868 and 1998, respectively, while Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could impeach him.

Wednesday’s impeachment votes — 230 to 197 for abuse of power, and 229 to 198 for obstruction of Congress — mean that a trial will begin in early 2020 in the Republican-led Senate to determine whether to acquit Trump or convict and remove him from office.

The former Celebrity Apprentice host held a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday evening as the members of the Democrat-led House delivered closing remarks and submitted their votes. He kicked off the rally by telling his supporters, “It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.” Minutes later, he was.

The next morning, Trump took to Twitter and cried, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” He also reiterated his claim that he has been subjected to “the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

The real estate mogul’s impeachment centered around his July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump pressured Zelensky to announce investigations into his political rival Joe Biden while simultaneously withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Scroll down to see how stars including John Legend, Lizzo and Cole Sprouse reacted to the news.