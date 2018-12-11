It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The Duggar family kicked off the holiday season with their first annual ugly sweater party, which they dubbed the “dUGgarLY sweater party,” on Saturday, December 8.

Anna Duggar posted several pictures from the fun event on her Instagram and wrote, “Looks like a new tradition has been born at the Duggar home! We had the first annual dUGgarLY (ugly) sweater party! Lots lots laughter, enjoying the beauty of family, fun and maybe a little too much dessert! We closed out the evening with a time of prayer for the family and friends as they minister in Central America this Christmas season.”

Jessa Duggar also shared photos from the party and explained that Jinger Duggar, her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and their daughter, Felicity, missed the bash because they live in Texas. Jill Duggar‘s husband Derick Dillard didn’t attend because he was studying for finals. Several family members, including parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, were absent because they were on a mission trip.

Scroll through the gallery to get an inside look at the festive holiday event!