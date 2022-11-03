March 2011

After a lengthy court battle, the Miami Heat legend was ultimately awarded full custody of Zaire and Zaya in 2011.

“My life changed in a huge way,” Wade told the Associated Press after the verdict was rendered. “Mentally, I’ve been preparing for it for over a year now. To me, it’s bigger than that. For me, it shows a lot of people that you need to fight to be in your kids’ lives sometimes. You fight until you can’t fight anymore. That’s all I was trying to be, a father in his kids’ lives.”