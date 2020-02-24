His Bitter Divorce

Wade and Funches tied the knot in 2002, but split five years later. “Our relationship was rocky. We got together at 16 years old so we had a lot of differences and we didn’t know how to handle those,” the athlete explained. “I wasn’t a big argument, fight type person because I grew up hearing my parents do that and I didn’t want that to happen to Zaire, so I would just not address it.”

As they continued to argue, their second child was born. After marriage counseling, Wade decided to leave the relationship. “My divorce was taking forever. She wound up having 13 different lawyers in the process. So every time you get a new lawyer, the case starts over,” Wade said, noting that their custody case was brutal. “I’m having a hard time having a relationship with my kids, seeing my kids. A lot of times she would not bring them out and I would have to get the police involved to find her. … It became ugly and nasty.”

As a result, Wade sought full custody and won: “My emotions were all over the place because on one hand, you want to celebrate a victory, but on the other end, no one wins. There’s no winner in a custody battle.”