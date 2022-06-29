Low-key love. Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett don’t like to show off their romance — in fact, the couple have taken serious steps over the years to stay out of the public eye.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, the WandaVision actress, who doesn’t have a social media presence, explained that when she did use the apps, she never felt comfortable with personal posts. “Every day I think I should delete it,” she told the outlet.”I find myself putting something private up there and I think, ‘This is stupid, why did I do that? I should delete it immediately.'”

Olsen stayed true to that idea when it came to her relationship with indie pop musician Arnett, as the pair have remained relatively quiet about the timeline of their romance since first meeting in 2017 while vacationing in Mexico.

Olsen reportedly moved pretty fast with the Milo Greene musician, as they were instantly taken with each other. “They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him,” a source revealed to E! News in March 2017.

The couple waited a few months before going public with their partnership. In August that year, while speaking with radio show host Sway for his morning show, the Ingrid Goes West actress proudly stated, “My boyfriend’s in a cool band called Milo Greene!” When Sway asked, “Did you just shamelessly plug your boyfriend’s bang?” she replied, “Yes I did, because I really like ‘em and I really like him.”

After gushing about her new beau, Olsen brought him to the red carpet in September for the Gershwin Emmy Party in Los Angeles and they were photographed arm-in-arm.

The love only grew between the two entertainers as they took the next step in their relationship. During a May 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show, the Marvel star told host James Corden that she and Arnett had moved in together earlier in the year. “We live together. It already happened,” she proudly proclaimed.

Then, in July 2019, the couple was officially engaged. True to their nature, neither of them shared the news with anyone outside their inner circle, but Olsen was pictured out running errands in Los Angeles with her engagement ring in full view.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the couple moved overseas temporarily to spend lockdown together — a make-or-break time for many couples that seemed to only bring Olsen and Arnett closer. During a January 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Avengers actress revealed that she and her love celebrated New Years Eve at home together. “We set an alarm to make sure we didn’t miss midnight and I actually put on a dress, it was really exciting,” she joked.

As it turns out, the couple were even closer at that time than we realized. Olsen sparked marriage speculation when she called Arnett her “husband” during a June 2021 Variety interview with Kaley Cuoco, and Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the couple quietly tied the knot in 2020.

Moreover, during a June 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Martha Marcy May Marlene actress confirmed she and the musician privately said “I do!” and “just never talked about it.”

“We never really talked much about our marriage,” Olsen — who was joined by Arnett for the interview — said when they were asked if they wed during lockdown. “We eloped, and then we had a wedding at another time, but it was before COVID.”

Scroll down to relive the highlights of Olsen and Arnett’s romance.