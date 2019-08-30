Emilia-Clarke,-Rose-Leslie-Travel-to-India-After-Kit-Harington’s-Treatment

Girls’ trip! Game of Thrones alums and friends Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie traveled together to India, with Clarke showing off photos of the epic vacation on Instagram.

“NAMASKAR India,” the 32-year-old wrote on Friday, August 30, starting her caption with a customary Hindu greeting. “This is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years … yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true.”

She added the hashtags “#breathebabyandletthemadnessmeltaway

#brainalteringjoy #roselesliehasmyheartandsoulwrappedupinhers #DONTFORGETTHELOVEPEOPLE!.”

The pals’ trip to the subcontinent comes four months after Kit Harington, Leslie’s husband and another star of the HBO hit, secretly checked into treatment. On May 28, Harington’s rep told Us Weekly that the 32-year-old had “decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.” According to a Page Six report at the time, the Emmy nominee had been staying at a luxury rehab facility in Connecticut for one month to be treated for stress and alcohol abuse after the end of Game of Thrones, the series finale of which aired on May 19, “really hit him hard.”

A source told Us in June that Harington “was in a very bad place, mentally, for years before seeking treatment” and “was always in his head about everything, and it gave him a lot of anxiety.” Leslie, 32, who’s been married to Harington since June 2018, was “a driving force for him to seek help and better himself,” the source added. “It was a very positive step Kit took getting himself into treatment.”

Harington resurfaced online on June 26 to express gratitude to the fans who started a fundraiser for the Royal Mencap Society in his name. “This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes,” the How to Train Your Dragon star wrote alongside a donation of his own. “What a beautiful gift to receive … how generous of all of you.” And on August 24, Marvel revealed that Harington has joined the cast of the upcoming superhero film The Eternals.

Scroll down for more photos from Clarke and Leslie’s trip.