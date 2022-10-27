Who is Baker Mayfield’s Wife? Everything to Know About Emily Wilkinson

Who Is Emily Wilkinson?

The Nebraska native was born on April 4th, 1991, and she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Any fame she has can be attributed to her link to Mayfield, though she started off wary of any relationship with the football player.

Not only is she the wife of famed NFLer Mayfield, but this influencer has a few claims to fame of her own, such as a large social media presence, advertisement deals, and a famous brother.

With a net worth of one million dollars and a husband in the NFL, you can’t help but wonder what Wilkinson’s backstory is. This Nebraskan hails from Omaha, but after her college years, she decided to move out to Los Angeles, California.

Once in the Golden State, she got a job at a bar and began working as a patient coordinator for a plastic surgery clinic. These were essential years for the Midwesterner as she discovered more about who she is.

While most of her fame, as stated previously, can be attributed to her husband, she owes some points to her family. Specifically, one member in particular. Her parents are named Lori and Dave, and she has two brothers and a sister: Sammy, Ben, and Annie. Interestingly enough, Sammy Wilkinson is a successful musician who rose to fame long before his sister even knew who Mayfield was.

Known professionally as Sammy Wilk, this Wilkinson brother started on Vine and quickly gained a following, especially when artists like Jack & Jack and Nash Grier took him under their wing.