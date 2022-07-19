December 2020

Amid her divorce, news broke that Erika and Tom were being sued by class action firm Edelson PC. In court docs obtained by Us, the former couple were accused of embezzling settlement funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims. The plane crash killed 189 people in 2018.

The firm claimed that the estranged couple’s divorce was “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect” their assets and that Tom and Erika were “on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

In January 2022, the reality star was dismissed from the fraud lawsuit against her estranged husband.