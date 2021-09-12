Coping With Humor

While speaking to Meyers in September 2021, Mulaney remembered trying to talk his way out of going to rehab.

“God, I needed to be the smartest person in the room, even at the intervention,” he said, remembering how Meyers helped him when he was at his lowest. “So I remember saying to all of you, ‘Before you all read your letter, I have a drug problem, and I need help.’ Just to scoop you. … I kept insisting I was sober at the intervention. Remember when I looked at everyone and I went, ‘I’m sober now. I’m sober right now.’ I wasn’t. Remember when I kept going to the bathroom? That was for drugs.”

Although it wasn’t initially what he wanted, Mulaney thanked Meyers for being there and kickstarting his path to sobriety.

“I didn’t want an intervention… At that moment in time, I wanted to continue using drugs,” he noted. “Sitting here tonight, I’m so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life, OK? That night, I was not grateful.”