August 2020

Speaking with The Sun, Thomas compared the royal family to a “cult.” He told the newspaper in August 2020, “They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family. If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up!” (The Church of Scientology has denied claims that it is a cult.)

Thomas added, “They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear. Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.”