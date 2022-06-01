Payne Dished on His Beef With Malik

During a May 2022 appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast with Logan Paul, Payne talked candidly about his feelings for Malik.

“There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” the One Direction alum said. “My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

Payne added that he doesn’t “agree with any of [Zayn’s] actions” and “can’t commend some of the things that he’s done.” In October 2021, Malik made headlines for an alleged incident that occurred between him and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment and was sentenced to 90 days of probation for each count.