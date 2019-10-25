Not Down for Long Distance

Teresa admitted during part three of the season 9 RHONJ reunion, which aired in March 2019, that she would not stay with Joe if he had to live in Italy.

“I mean, unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy,’” Teresa said. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she continued. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”