The world has gone dark — or at least Facebook has. The social media platform, as well as sister sites Instagram and WhatsApp, went offline on Monday, October 4, and celebs turned to Twitter to react to the hours-long outage.

“Hello literally everyone,” Twitter’s official account tweeted amid increased activity on the website. With other social media down, Twitter became the primary platform for celebrities, including Jana Kramer, Jimmy Kimmel and more.

Country icon Dolly Parton noted the sudden influx of tweets right away. “Everyone showing up to @Twitter today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp are down like…” the 75-year-old posted from her official account alongside a GIF from a vintage video that showed her making a grand entrance.

Scott Disick used the trending #IGdown hashtag to tell followers to buy clothing from his Talentless brand “since you have nothing else to do.”

Andy Cohen, however, didn’t mind the outage. “The world without Facebook and Instagram seems more fun,” he wrote, even suggesting that a Twitter outage wouldn’t be so bad either.

Rapper Meek Mill called the situation “crazy,” while Kramer, 37, just had a message for her family. “To my Mom and grandparents….you are going to be okay,” the country singer quipped.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Oculus went down for several hours starting around midday Monday. Facebook, which owns the latter four brands, stated that they were working on a fix shortly after the outages started.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said in a statement via — you guessed it — Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

After at least four hours offline, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer offered a vague update. “*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible,” he tweeted.

This is the worst outage since 2008, CNBC reports. Facebook went down for about 24 hours at the time, leaving its 80 million users unable to access their accounts. The 2021 issue affects far more people since there are 3 billion users on Facebook alone now.

See how the stars reacted to the social media platforms going down below: