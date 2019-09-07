Eva Longoria

Longoria, who starred on Desperate Housewives for eight seasons with Huffman, wrote about how her costar took her “under her wing” when the Texas native was still new to Hollywood.

“When I began the TV show, I was very new to the business and industry as a whole. Felicity was the first one to take me under her wing,” she wrote. “From the first table read of the script, she noticed me sitting alone, scared and unsure of where to go and what to do. Her gentle character and kind heart immediately opened up to me. She approached me, introduced herself and said, ‘Don’t be scared, we will get through this together.’”

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress also recalled the time Huffman stood up to an on-set bully for her.

“There was a time when I was being bullied at work by a co-worker. I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture,” Longoria wrote. “Until one day, Felicity told the bully ‘enough’ and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mention the abuse to anyone.”

She continued, “I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity.”