Marc Cherry

Cherry, who is the creator of Desperate Housewives, recalled a time Huffman helped a much older actress, who guest-starred as her character’s elderly neighbor, remember her lines.

“The next day I saw the dailies and it moved me to tears — this formerly great performer was struggling with practically every word,” Cherry wrote. “But Felicity Huffman was right next to her, treating her with so much kindness. … Felicity remained patient supportive and helped this old woman through the day, turning what could have been a very tense situation into a master class on human compassion.”

The producer also wrote about Huffman was one of the kindest Desperate Housewives cast members to a “problematic” actress on the show.

“She was a big star with some big behavioral problems. Everyone tried their darndest to get along with this woman over the course of the show. It was impossible. And things went from bad to worse,” he wrote. “Felicity still insisted on saying, ‘Good morning’ to this actress, even though she knew she wouldn’t get a response. I found out about this and asked Felicity about it. She smiled and said, ‘Just because that woman’s determined to be rude, doesn’t mean she can keep me from being polite.’”

Cherry ended his letter with a plea to the judge.

“Any mercy you can show this woman will not be wasted,” he wrote.