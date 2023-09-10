Maneet Chauhan is known for whipping up tasty treats in the kitchen — and is taking her culinary skills on the road.

“[I’m] heading to New York City for a Food Network event,” Chauhan, 46, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I love checking out different hotels and parts of town.”

Once the Chopped judge arrives in the Big Apple, it is time to get camera-ready for the main event. “I always go with bright colors and glitter because it pops on screen,” she tells Us of her wardrobe options.

Chauhan, who lives in Tennessee, left NYC 15 hours later before carpool duty the next morning. “[I take] an evening flight to end the day so I can wake up and take my kids to school,” she tells Us.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Chauhan — who shares daughter Shagun, 9, and son Karma, 6, with her husband, Vivek Deora — is also in the process of opening up her EET by Maneet Chauhan eatery at Disney Springs later this year.

Scroll below to see photos from Chauhan’s whirlwind work trip to New York: