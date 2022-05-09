Fred Savage’s Family Album Through the Years

Over the years, Fred Savage has offered a glimpse at his close-knit bond with his family.

Fred rose to fame as a child actor alongside his younger brother, Ben Savage. After appearing in projects such as The Wonder Years, The Princess Bride and even a guest appearance on Ben’s Boy Meets World TV series, Fred branched out into the role of a director and producer as well.

In 2004, the Illinois native married his childhood friend Jennifer Lynn Stone. Two years later, the couple welcomed son Oliver in 2006. Their daughter, Lily, was born in 2008 and son Auggie arrived in 2012.

Even though the family resided in Los Angeles, Fred opened up about raising his kids to appreciate where their parents met. “Remember, both my wife and I are from Chicago and we do really miss it,” the Friends from College actor told the Chicago-Sun Times in July 2017. “While we’ve lived in Los Angeles for a long time, it’s very important to us to instill in our children a sense of that Chicago spirit — and we keep it alive in our house all the time.”

The Grinder alum later revealed that his children were also developing a love for his job. “They love The Wonder Years right now. They love it. Whenever we are preempted or there’s a rerun, they call me just heartbroken that Wednesday night at 8:30 is not [airing] The Wonder Years. So they really love that,” he exclusively told Us Weekly about the reboot of the original show during a joint interview with Ben in February 2022. “Especially since my kids are 15, 13 and 9, there’s stuff like I’ve directed Blackish and they love Blackish or Modern Family, which they absolutely love.”

Fred also reflected on his involvement in projects that still speak to viewers years later.

“When you’re in this, or doing anything creative really, you just wanna do something that makes an impact. That people remember and feel connected to you. I’ve certainly been fortunate and I know Ben has too to have done a few things, over the course of our careers that have really stuck with people,” he continued. “I’ve had this opportunity to grow as an actor, as an adult, but also as this producer and director and build this career kind of on the shoulders of this success that I had as a kid.”

Three months later, Fred made headlines when news broke that he was fired from The Wonder Years reboot as a director and producer amid allegations of misconduct.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” a spokesperson for 20th Television said in a statement to Deadline in May 2022. “Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

Scroll down to relive Fred’s moments with his family: