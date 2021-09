Mystery Wife

The Finding Neverland star confirmed his marriage to an unnamed English woman in September 2021. “[I] still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab,” Highmore told Kimmel at the time. “A ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive. We don’t really use [those terms] yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, draw your own conclusions.’”