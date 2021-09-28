This TV doctor has a new title: husband. On Monday, September 27, The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore revealed he secretly got married. More surprising, perhaps, was the fact that his spontaneous wedding announcement included a bit of Tom Cruise shade.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host noticed the 29-year-old actor was wearing a ring on that finger.

“Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married,” Highmore said. “It’s funny ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured, I should clarify it.”

The Bates Hotel alum explained that while he’s excited about being betrothed, “I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America.”

The actor’s comment was a little dig at Cruise’s infamous 2005 talk show appearance in which he excitedly jumped on a couch to profess his love for his then-new girlfriend, Katie Holmes. The pair went on to welcome one daughter in April 2006 before getting married seven months later. They split in August 2012.

While talking about his excitement, the former child actor also poked a little fun at himself, adding, “But I’m as happy as a Brit can be and I’m married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes, I feel very happy.”

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star revealed that his wife is British, but chose not to reveal her identity.

However, he did share that he “still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab,” adding, “a ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive.”



Highmore continued, “We don’t really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, draw your own conclusions.’”



After explaining his trepidation about calling his new bride “my wife,” Jimmy Kimmel offered the Finding Neverland actor a little piece of marriage advice: “You’re going to have to loosen up a little.”

“It’s still early days,” Highmore said while laughing. “Thank you for the tips.”

The star of the ABC medical drama admitted he could have used some advice on how to handle the rumors that his character, the young autistic surgeon, Dr. Shaun Murphy, is getting married this season.

“It’s probably the hardest time I’ve ever had doing press,” he said of the season 5 teasers that “suggest the exact opposite of what is actually going to happen.”

So, no, his character isn’t married yet, but Shaun, like Highmore, may make things official before this season, which kicked off Monday, September 27, is through.

The Good Doctor season 5 airs on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.