Man of mystery! Freddie Highmore has managed to keep his romantic life out of the limelight for decades — despite being linked to a few high-profile actresses, including Emma Roberts, along the way.

The Good Doctor star, who announced in September 2021 that he secretly got married to a British woman, is a man of few words when it comes to his love life. However, in September 2019, Highmore commented on the differences between dating in North America and going out with women in England.

“I just find it quite baffling. In the U.K., it’s very clear when you’re going on a date ‘cause it’s in the evening,” the actor said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “And it’s like dinner or, I don’t know. … I was going to say disco, but, like, people don’t do discos anymore. [It’s] some sort of obvious date activity.”

The Bates Motel alum recalled being confused by what people in the U.S. and Canada constitute as a date.

“In North America, in Vancouver [they’re like], ‘Hey do you wanna go kayaking?’ And then you just think you’re going kayaking with a friend and then it ends up being [something bigger]. Obviously, this is very personal to me, the kayaking story,” Highmore told host Jimmy Kimmel. “But even [when] you go to a sports game, you know, and they get the jumbotron on, and you’re meant to kiss a person that you’re with. And you just think you’re going to see a sports game and suddenly it’s converted into this public date.”

Two years later, the British actor again appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, this time wearing a wedding band on his left hand. Highmore confirmed at the time, “Yes, it is a wedding ring,” but didn’t reveal the identity of his new bride.

“I’m as happy as a Brit can be and I’m married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes, I feel very happy,” the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star said in September 2021, after poking fun at Tom Cruise’s infamous 2005 talk show appearance where he jumped on a couch over dating his then-new girlfriend, Katie Holmes. Cruise married Holmes in 2006 and welcoming their daughter the same year. The duo called it quits in 2012.

Highmore kept most of his wedding day details a secret during the interview, as he’s done with all of his past relationships. He did, however, note that it was “still early days” into his marriage.

