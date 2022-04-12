DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Jazzy Jeff, who recorded music with Smith and appeared as Jazz on Fresh Prince, defended his former costar during an April interview with Chicago radio station 107.5 WCGI. “Don’t get it twisted that this was something that he was proud of. It was a lapse in judgment,” the producer said. “I think the thing that I’ve realized is I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him. I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the s–t out of somebody and he didn’t. So, for him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”