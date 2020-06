Samantha Marie Ware

The What/If actress was the first star to call out Michele for her alleged mistreatment of her fellow colleagues. Ware later appeared to mock Michele’s apology, which included the word “perceived.”

“Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????” the Hamilton alum tweeted on June 3, along with a link to a GoFundMe page for James Scurlock, who was shot and killed by a white bar owner named Jacob Gardner during a protest in Omaha, Nebraska.