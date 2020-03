1966: Their Meet-Cute

Kurt and Hawn first met while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966. The Massachusetts native was 16, and Hawn was 21. “I thought he was adorable, but he was much too young,” the Snatched actress told BBC Radio 4 in 2012. “Then, years later, we met up again, and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. We both said we would never go out with another actor so it just shows you never can tell.”