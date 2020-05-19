Who Is Grant Hughes? 5 Things to Know About Sophia Bush’s New Man

5. He’s Passionate About Giving Back to His Community

The entrepreneur volunteered with the Wayfarer Foundation to help provide “free clothes, haircuts, foot washing, medical services, legal services, a warm meal, showers, eye exams, and a damn good dance party” to people living on Skid Row in Los Angeles for their annual Carnival of Love in January 2019. More recently, he’s worked hard to support medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis and other essential workers helping out during the pandemic.