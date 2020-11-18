Just friends? Griffin Johnson and Kelly Osbourne sparked romance rumors after they were spotted hitting the town together multiple times in Los Angeles.

The TikTok star, 21, and Osbourne, 36, were photographed together at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on October 14. Three days later, the duo enjoyed another night out together in Los Angeles.

Johnson’s outing with the former Fashion Police cohost raised eyebrows as people speculated about their relationship status.

“What the f–k is going on someone please this one rly threw me thru a loop,” YouTuber Tana Mongeau tweeted at the time. Another person wrote, “Who had kelly osbourne and griffin johnson going on a date on their 2020 bingo card??? because it wasn’t me.”

Johnson and his manager, Michael Gruen, addressed the dating rumors during an interview with Hollywood Fix on October 23. Gruen, 21, said Johnson wants to become a host and was getting advice from Osbourne because she’s “one of the best.” The manager added that the Osbournes alum is a “mentor” for Johnson.

Osbourne hinted at her relationship status during her October 26 appearance on The Talk. “Let’s just say I’m having fun,” she said at the time.

The TV personality also explained how her drastic weight loss has changed her dating life. Two years ago, Osbourne underwent gastric sleeve surgery, which resulted in her losing a total of 85 pounds.

“Do you know what it was, it was all guys who I had been interested in before but had made comments about, ‘She’s great, but she’s too fat,’ or ‘She’s great but …'” Osbourne said. “So, it was all those people who came back ’round again and I was like, ‘No, no.'”

The U.K. native added that she thought about surgery for one year before going under the knife. Osbourne — who also gave up drinking alcohol — noted that the procedure wasn’t a “quick fix” for her health condition.

“I did one year of therapy before I committed to doing the surgery I did, which was the gastric sleeve,” she said. “I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say it’s not a quick fix, it’s not a quick fix. You have to eat right, you have to workout, you have to do everything that you would normally do. It’s just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person you were always born to be.”

Scroll down to learn more about Johnson.