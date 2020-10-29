Another year down! Kelly Osbourne stepped out in style for her 36th birthday celebration on Tuesday, October 27 — and put her super slim figure on full display.

The British TV personality held a party at Yamashiro Hollywood restaurant in Los Angeles, sporting a formfitting black dress that showed off her recent weight loss. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Osbourne accessorized with a face mask that had “Vote” written on it several times in multi-colored letters.

Osbourne partied the night away with family and friends, including Griffin Johnson, Addison Rae, Bryce Hall and Donny Davis. Days earlier, the former Fashion Police cohost was spotted in L.A. with Johnson, 21, for the second time this month, sparking rumors of a budding romance. The duo had previously been photographed together leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

Over the last few years, the Dancing With the Stars alum has put the majority of her energy into her wellness journey. In August, Osbourne shared a stylish selfie via Instagram and revealed that she had dropped a total of 85 pounds. “Can you believe it?” she teased in the comments.

During an interview on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast later that month, the Osbournes alum said “people started to notice that I had really lost weight” after a buccal fat removal “changed everything on my face.” While detailing her years-long fitness journey, she admitted that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

“I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” the designer added. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

While the procedure sparked a drastic change, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne explained that she has still had to work hard to maintain a weight that she’s happy with. Kelly has been sober since 2017 and implemented other lifestyle changes to help her along her path to wellness.

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” she said on the podcast. “I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me. I was sober before, it did help, I don’t crave alcohol at all anymore. All it is is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”