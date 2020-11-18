He Previously Dated Fellow TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio

The pair — who met in February while filming Attaway General — became Instagram official in March. However, Johnson and D’Amelio hit a rough patch when Hype House member Chase Hudson accused Johnson of cheating on D’Amelio with two different women. In August, D’Amelio confirmed in a YouTube video that they had broken up. The social media influencer later revealed that she had “48 screenshots” that proved Johnson’s infidelity. In response, Johnson released a diss track titled “Convenient.” In September, D’Amelio released a TikTok video that featured the screenshots with Johnson’s track playing in the background.