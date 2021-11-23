Hannah Brown Reveals Family Murder, ‘DWTS’ Turmoil and More in Book

N-Word Scandal

The week of May 11, 2020 — the anniversary of the murder of her aunt and cousins and the 1-year anniversary of accepting a proposal from Wyatt — Brown came under fire for saying the N-word on Instagram Live while singing the lyrics to “Rockstar.” She admitted that she was addicted to the spotlight after her time on the show and the attention she and Cameron were getting from their quarantine TikToks. After drinking all day since 11 a.m., she was so drunk on Instagram Live that she didn’t even realize she said it. The next morning, she felt sick as her messages were flooded with people calling her out. Instead of hiring a “fixer” like she was encouraged to do, Brown hired an ethnic studies professor and got a “crash course” on history for several weeks “between three and eight hours a day,” calling “herself a product of an education system and culture that doesn’t teach this history.”

“The blowback from that one moment on Instagram cost me all of my endorsement deals (which was my only source of income) and so much more,” she wrote. “It was beyond upsetting to be canceled by people who don’t know me. I cried my eyes out for days on end. But I was also humbled by the education that resulted from that moment, which may have never happened had I not gone through this very public lesson in accountability.”