Hannah Brown Reveals Family Murder, ‘DWTS’ Turmoil and More in Book

Parents’ Toxic Marriage

Brown admitted in the book that she doesn’t want the type of relationship her parents, Robert and Susanne, have. “The ugly truth is that their marriage consisted of a lot of built-up resentment, a lot of fighting, a lot of harsh words and threats of leaving that they yelled at each other in the middle of the night, using language that I would never, ever want to hear in my own marriage,” she wrote. “It’s bad enough that I had to hear it as a little girl, hiding in my bedroom.”

The Alabama native opened up about her childhood, noting her family rarely ate together and kids would bully her because they thought her dad, a hairdresser, was gay. “There were times when I questioned whether my dad might actually be gay, just because he did something creative,” she wrote, noting that that was before she understood what being gay meant. She also claimed Robert had a bad temper and while Hannah made an effort not to be an issue for her parents, she wrote that her brother, Patrick, was a source of stress.