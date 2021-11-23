Pre-‘Bachelorette’ Relationships, Losing Her Virginity

One of Brown’s first serious boyfriends, Tucker, was possessive and emotionally abusive, telling her she was fat and trying to pressure her to have sex. Brown’s longest pre-Bachelorette romance was with someone she called Brady in the book (adding in the notes section that she changed the names of her non-famous friends and beaus). When she originally started seeing him in high school, he had a girlfriend. When they got together for the second time, she lost her virginity to him. “We’d built up our desire for each other for a long time, and gotten to know each other from all those nights making out in the back seat,” she wrote. “Our first time was two people who loved each other, and it was so sweet, and so pure, and even though it was sex out of marriage, it felt safe to me.”

While Brady cheated on Brown with his old girlfriend their senior year, the twosome continued an unhealthy on and off relationship through college. While Brown had another serious boyfriend, Austin, at the University of Alabama, she always found herself back with Brady. Once Brady learned she had sex with Austin, he told her she wasn’t wife material anymore. Brady was also secretly seeing someone else at the time.