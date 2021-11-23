Hannah Brown Reveals Family Murder, ‘DWTS’ Turmoil and More in Book

The Murder

Brown’s uncle Stu came home to find his wife (Brown’s dad’s younger sister) and two kids, Robin, 6, and Trent, 4, dead in Alabama in 2001. According to Brown, the murderer’s girlfriend was an addict and he came to their house for money after previously staying there on a work-release program. After Brown’s aunt caught him going through her purse, he stabbed her. While she yelled for her kids to run, he caught Robin and stabbed her with a steak knife repeatedly. While her aunt managed to get upstairs to her son, the murderer found them.

“He had ‘gone too far now,’ he told her, and he stabbed her again. As she lay dying on the floor, he found Trent,” Brown wrote. “He slid open the door to the cabinets in the hallway. He pulled Trent out, four-year-old Trent, and he killed him, too. When it was all over, he went back and stabbed all three of them again, just to make sure they were dead.”

The murder created distance between Brown and her dad’s side of the family. She also wrote about how her family didn’t process the trauma as her parents didn’t believe in therapy. “I wasn’t scared of monsters under my bed; I was scared of someone being in my closet, sneaking into my window, breaking through our front door to kill my family. Not a monster. A man,” she wrote.