A royal family affair! Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Prince William and Duchess Kate stepped out with their kids for the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday, July 10.

The 37-year-old Suits alum was spotted holding 2-month-old Archie while watching William, 37, and Harry, 34, play in the charity polo match. Kate and sons Prince George, 5, Prince Louis, 14 months, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, stayed close to Meghan as she cradled her son.

The outing marked the first time the royal cousins were photographed in public together since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son was born in May. Days earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Archie’s baptism at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same spot where Harry and Meghan tied the knot a year earlier.

Will and Kate joined the proud parents for a family portrait with Princes Charles, Duchess Camila, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and the late Princess Diana’s sisters to celebrate the milestone.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the caption on Meghan and Harry’s Instagram read. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

While the palace released the sweet snap, Harry and Meghan opted to keep the majority of the details from the christening private. According to a royal insider, Will and Kate “weren’t happy” with the couple’s decision to keep the event from the public.

“The queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the event private,” the insider revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “William thinks his brother is going overboard keeping Archie out of the spotlight.”

