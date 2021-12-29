Breaking the Internet

In November 2018, the pair surprised fans with an adorable clip of them skateboarding together. In the Instagram video, Felton told Watson “Easy with the wobbling. Keep your feet still!” while she laughed before responding, “They are.”

That same month, the Origin alum admitted that he spends more time with his former costar than fans may think.

“Lovely Emma. We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it. Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “She was in my neighborhood and I hadn’t seen her for a few months. And I decided to take her for a skateboarding lesson, which she was very good at. She’s quite hard on herself. But she’s actually very good at it. So yeah, that was fun. I always enjoy spending time with her.”