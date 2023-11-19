Harry Styles and Jessica Alba Always Look Chic in Alex Mill's Designs

Harry Styles and Jessica Alba are two of our favorite style icons — and they’ve each been known to wear Alex Mill designs.

Alex Mill was launched in 2012 by designer Alex Drexler, and his shirts quickly grew a cult following. Nearly seven years later, Alex and father Millard Drexler, who founded Old Navy and Madewell, joined forces with former J.Crew creative director Somsack Sikhounmuong to expand the Alex Mill brand. The line now includes everything from T-shirts to sweaters for both men and women.

Alex Mill has also made a splash with its Standard Jumpsuit. The vintage-inspired cotton twill one-piece comes in various colors, including black, dark navy, army green, iron grey, pine needle, oatmilk and flight blue. The outfit also features adjustable waist tabs.

Keep scrolling for details on Alex Mill’s clothing line — and more of what the stars are buzzing about this week: