On Stevie Nicks Friendship

The musician told Stern that the Fleetwood Mac member and her “witches coven” came to his house to hear Fine Line before it was released.

“They’re so used to living nocturnally — you know, they wake up really late and then they kind of live through the night ‘cause they’re, you know, witches,” he said. “So it’s getting to like 3 a.m. playing the album, I’m like, ‘I’m kinda tired’ and they’re, like, right in their prime. They’re really like, ‘Oh this is like daytime for us.’”