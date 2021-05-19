He Has a Famous Father

Sean is the eldest son of singer Rod Stewart. The “Maggie May” musician, who has been married three times, has eight children. Rod shares Sean and sister Kimberly, 41, with his first wife, Alana Stewart. He shares, daughter Ruby, 33, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and daughter Renee, 28, and son Liam, 26, with ex-wife Rachel Hunter. He married Penny Lancaster in 2007, with whom Rod shares sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, 10. The rocker is also father of Sarah Streeter, 58, whom he gave up for adoption in 1963 but later reconnected with.