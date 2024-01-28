Holly Madison is a pop culture icon, successful podcast and TV host and mom of two — but that doesn’t mean she’s a morning person.

“I have a hard time waking up,” Madison, 44, exclusively shares as she takes Us Weekly along for a day in her life. “So I always start my day with red light therapy.”

After a jolt to her system, it’s time to get to work. The TV personality is the cohost of the “Girls Next Level” podcast with fellow former Playboy bunny Bridget Marquardt. The pair came up with the idea in August 2022 after Madison began rewatching episodes of The Girls Next Door for her YouTube channel.

“I kept sending her voice notes, like, ‘Oh, my God, do you remember this?’ Or ‘Oh, my God, I’m watching the show and I’m seeing it with new eyes and now I realize this was going on. Do you remember that?’” Madison previously told Us in January 2023. “We would have these long conversations, and I [realized] this should really just be a podcast ’cause there’s only so much you can say by yourself when you have two different viewpoints that can corroborate things or share different views on things, it’s so much more interesting. So it was really very organic.”

Now the duo, who costarred on the E! series from 2005 to 2009, record multiple episodes a week to keep up with high demand from fans. “We usually batch record, so we’ll get at least one podcast episode and multiple bonus episodes for our Patreon,” she tells Us.

Madison doesn’t just podcast. She also hosts the ID series The Playboy Murders, which explores the stories of homicide victims who had connections to the famed magazine. The show’s second season premiered earlier this month, with episodes dropping weekly. Promoting the show requires on-camera work, so Madison takes time in the afternoon to make sure she looks her best.

“I head to the salon to get my hair straightened,” she says of her midday obligations. After an organic version of a Brazilian blowout, it’s time to find the right look for the press tour. “I love being prepared ahead of time,” she tells Us.

Wrapping up her day is all about her favorite job: being a mom. She heads back home to make sure her two children, Rainbow, 10, and Forest, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella, do their homework, eat dinner and get to bed.

Season 2 of the Playboy Murders airs on ID Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling for a full day in Madison’s life: