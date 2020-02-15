Roses all around! The stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette celebrated Valentine’s Day in style this year, including sweet posts to their loved ones and fun dates worthy of a Chris Harrison date card.

Former Bachelor lead Sean Lowe dressed up in matching pajamas with his sons Samuel, 3, and Isiah, 15 months, to remind his wife, Catherine Giudici, that V-Day isn’t all about the ladies. The couple also share 1-month-old daughter, Mia.

“In the early baby bliss of Mia, these boys are doing everything to remind me that they too are my Valentines 😅🥰,” Giudici, who won Lowe’s heart during season 17 of the ABC series, wrote on a photo of the men in her life via Instagram on Thursday, February 14.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrated their first married Valentine’s Day this year and marked the occasion by sharing a photo from their summer wedding via Instagram.

“I never really got Valentine’s Day until I started spending it with you 💞,” Lindsay, 34, wrote alongside the beach photo.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin revealed that they were having an active V-Day via Instagram. Barbour, 25, planned an adventure using electric shooters around San Diego, California, for his love.

Becca Tilley turned to one of her favorite food stops to give her the perfect Valentine’s Day … Olive Garden. “My valentine (b)read my mind,” she captioned a photo of herself with two bouquets of breadsticks. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Both Lauren Burnham and Kendall Long decided to show some love to the best women in their lives by celebrating Galentine’s Day on Thursday, February 13.

