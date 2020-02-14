All the single ladies! Bachelor alum Kendall Long traded Valentine’s Day for Galentine’s Day in the wake of her breakup from ex-boyfriend Joe Amabile.

The California native, 28, revealed via Instagram that she is spending Valentine’s Day weekend with her twin sister, Kylie Long. “Jean jacket Galentine 💕,” the reality star captioned selfies of the sibling duo on Friday, February 14, while her sister commented beneath the pics, “💘Lave lave lave 💘.”

In Kendall’s Instagram Stories on Friday, she shared a video with Kylie from the airport on their way to Las Vegas. “This is my valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kendall said. “Where are we off to for Valentine’s Day weekend?”

“Partying,” Kylie quipped, as Kendall added, “Vegas baby!”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum’s follow-up video showed her explaining what she was least looking forward to about Valentine’s Day this year. “The most heartbreaking thing about this Valentine’s Day is I’m not spending it with Pistachio,” she shared, referencing the dachshund she shared with Amabile, 33. “He is with Mamacita, hanging out with their dog, Oden. So, he is getting lots of love but unfortunately, he’s too young for Vegas.”

Kendall and Amabile first crossed paths in 2018 while on the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Though they parted ways before leaving Mexico, the duo rekindled their romance after the show wrapped.

On January 29, the duo announced that they had called it quits after nearly two years together. “We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” a joint statement from the exes to Bachelor Nation read.

“Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people,” the statement continued. “We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

Kendall told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019 that getting engaged was something the former couple was “going toward,” adding: “That’s always existent in our relationship, but I think we’re enjoying taking it at our own pace and it’s something we’re not afraid of.”