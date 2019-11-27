Let Normani be your “Motivation.” It’s hard to believe that the former Fifth Harmony member — who is raking in 100 million streams and counting with her new single — would ever feel anything less than comfortable in her own skin.

Gracing the cover of the December/January issue of Cosmopolitan, the 23-year-old singer opened up about her lifelong battle with shyness before she rose to fame as part of the quintet.

“I remember always being asked, ‘Why do you wanna be in a girl group? So you can hide?’” Normani explained to Cosmopolitan. “And that’s exactly what I was trying to do.”

Eventually, the former Dancing With the Stars competitor found strength in her voice as a solo artist after Fifth Harmony took an indefinite break in March 2018.

“After six years going hard, nonstop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” Normani, Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane said in a statement at the time.

As other members of the ensemble have expressed, Normani admitted that she felt creatively stifled by the manufactured style of Fifth Harmony. After never having been able to solo in the group, the “Love Lies” singer was eager to show the world what she was really capable of.

“I’m not sure what that turning point was,” she told Cosmopolitan. “But I was like, Normani is enough. You can be onstage and perform and you can be enough.”

Since taking the stage solo and joining Ariana Grande on her Sweetener tour, the Atlanta native has made a name for herself as a total performance perfectionist. She took over the creative vision for her jaw-dropping “Motivation” video, making sure every detail was intentional and meaningful. The young artist has even drawn comparisons to icons like Rihanna and Beyoncé, but isn’t intimidated by the idea of following in the footsteps of her greatest inspirations.

“Those women before me, I want to finish what they started,” Normani boldly told Cosmopolitan.