



And that is how you do it! The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were jam-packed with performances from some of the biggest names in music — and they did not disappoint.

Taylor Swift kicked things off at the top of the show on Monday, August 26, with two of her new singles: “You Need to Calm Down,” which later won Video of the Year, and the title track of her recently released seventh album, Lover. She used the opening number to align herself with the LGBTQ community before breaking out her trusty acoustic guitar.

Lizzo kept the party going with a medley of her hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” which had much of the star-studded audience up on their feet inside New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The Jonas Brothers received the same reaction with their pre-taped performance of “Sucker” and “Only Human” at Asbury Park’s legendary Stone Pony.

This year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, Missy Elliott, added another epic performance to her already extensive résumé. She ran through her extensive catalog of hit singles, ranging from “Pass That Dutch” to “Work It” to “Lose Control.”

Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, had arguably the most emotional performance of the night. In the wake of her split from Liam Hemsworth, the Hannah Montana alum belted her new breakup track, “Slide Away,” for the first time on TV.

Normani rounded out the evening with the debut of her new single, “Motivation.” For her first televised performance as a solo artist, the former Fifth Harmony member wowed viewers with her impressive, high-intensity choreography.

Watch the video above to revisit the best performances at the 2019 VMAs!

