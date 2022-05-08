Celebrating the moms. The Kardashian-Jenner family has many mamas to honor on Mother’s Day — and no one could forget about the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

“I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of,” the momager, 66, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 8. “I love you all more than words can say!”

Jenner is mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, but it wasn’t just her kids who wished her a happy Mother’s Day.

Pete Davidson, who started dating Kim, 41, in October 2021, sent his girlfriend’s mom a colorful arrangement with bright pink and orange blooms surrounded by greenery. “Thank you #petedavidson!!! Love you 🧡🧡🧡,” Kris captioned the snap via her Instagram Story and later showed off the blush-colored blooms the Skims founder sent.

Travis Barker, who is engaged to Kourtney, 43, sent his soon-to-be mother-in-law white calla lilies. “Thank you @travisbarker!! Love you,” Kris captioned a photo of a white bouquet via her Instagram Story.

The drummer wasn’t the only one to spoil the Safely founder. Scott Disick — who shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with the Poosh founder — also honored Kris with an elaborate display of roses colored pink on the outside and cold in the center of each bloom.

Meanwhile, she wrote nearly the same message to Tristan Thompson, revealing that he sent her a floral arrangement full of white and pink roses. The athlete, 31, shares daughter True, 4, with Khloé, 37, who sent her mom white roses.

The Jenner Communications also showed off bouquets with sweet cards from Kylie, 24, Rob, 35, Kim, Khloé and Kendall, 26. “I can’t tell you how fateful I am every single day that I entered the world with you as my mother,” the 818 Tequila founder wrote in the heartfelt note atop a hot pink floral arrangement. “You are loving, giving and all care of your children. What you have taught me in life is extraordinary! I love you!”

Kourtney also showed off the Mother’s Day brunch held at the matriarch’s house. The spread had donuts, muffins, quiches, salad, french toast, pancakes, granola, bacon, fruit, smoothies and more.

Before heading to eat with the family, Kourtney was greeted with a massive floral display in her foyer and breakfast in bed.

Scroll down to see more from the Kardashian Jenner family’s Mother’s Day 2022 celebrations, gifts and more: