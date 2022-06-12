Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

The Tony winner met her now-husband in January 2006 when they played Elphaba and Fiyero, respectively, in a national tour production of Wicked. They later reprised their roles on Broadway in October 2007 — the same month that they tied the knot in New York City. “It was interesting how we met, [and] I recognized [that] this man is really something special, but I’m not into the ‘show-mance’ type thing,” Block recalled to Playbill in December 2007. “He was still on the road, and I was here in New York, and we really just made it work and put a lot of effort into it. Starting a relationship when it’s long distance is not always the best, but it was immediately right.” They welcomed daughter Vivienne in January 2015.