Living that lavish life! While many stars opt for opulent indoor swimming pools (Taylor Swift) and expansive wine cellars (Salma Hayek), other A-listers who like to get a little more specific with their taste when it comes to choosing a themed area of their home.

Kris Jenner, for instance, has a room entirely dedicated to designer dishes. In March 2022, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch took daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, inside what the outlet called “a mini museum” dedicated to all of her fine china.

The room houses high-end and rare collections of dishware, including Gucci and Hèrmes, all neatly arranged by set. The plates are all facing out on long shelves that extend from the entrance of the room all the way to the back wall. Jenner even has a set of mugs and dishes featuring cartoon versions of her and her daughters, with each plate representing a different Kardashian.

Kris isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to have a room dedicated to one specific type of object. In 2018, Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of her walk-in “purse closet,” which features, in part, an entire shelf dedicated to Hèrmes bags in every color of the rainbow. The handbags are grouped by design, as the Kylie Cosmetics founder has rows of Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Supreme purses.

The mom of two pointed out several of her favorite bags, including an Hèrmes Birkin in a gray and white, ombre alligator print. She also shared a tiny, cylindrical Louis Vuitton purse that her mom “gave me and Kendall [Jenner] when we were babies,” adding that she was going to pass it on to her own daughter, Stormi.

Another iconic Hollywood space is Candy Spelling’s wrapping paper room. While she only has one room dedicated to gift wrap in 2022, when Candy lived at the legendary Manor in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills — with late husband and television producer Aaron Spelling and their kids, Tori Spelling and Randy Spelling — she had three.

“I needed three because Aaron had seven hours of primetime television on at one time, and we had over 1,000 gifts,” she told the Today show in 2013, noting, “I wrapped every one of them.”

Scroll down to see the most oddly specific rooms in celebrities’ homes: