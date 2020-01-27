After the 2020 Grammy Awards wrapped on Sunday, January 26, celebrities including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend partied into the wee hours of the morning.

The Cravings cookbook author, 34, and the “Conversations in the Dark” singer, 41, hit up his record label Sony Music Entertainment’s reception at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, just a short drive down Sunset Boulevard, another A-list couple, Channing Tatum and Jessie J, made their way into Fiji Water and Republic Records’ afterparty at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the Magic Mike star, 39, and the “Domino” singer, 31, danced to songs including Justin Timberlake’s “Señorita” and Kanye West’s “All Falls Down,” adding, “Jessie’s moves are just as good as Channing’s. When they dance together, they have so much chemistry.”

Rumored couple Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly got the best of both worlds (Miley Cyrus pun intended) as they stopped by both Sony and Republic’s parties. An looker told Us that the “Make Me (Cry)” singer, 20, and the Dirt star, 29, “clearly came as each other’s dates” and held hands while enjoying their night out.

Elsewhere in L.A., Universal Music Group and Lenovo gathered stars including Billie Eilish, Hailee Steinfeld, Lewis Capaldi, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at Rolling Greens. Steven Tyler and Live Nation, meanwhile, hosted the Aerosmith frontman’s annual viewing party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

At Tyler’s event, where the power briefly went out, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, sat next to Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark. An eyewitness told Us that the Bravo personalities exchanged “light-hearted banter.” Nearby, Kelsey Grammer’s “eyes were glued to the screen while Ariana Grande performed,” and he looked “completely infatuated with her,” according to the onlooker.

